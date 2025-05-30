Tornado Watch Issued In These 10 NJ Counties

Here's what to expect:

Tornadoes: A couple are possible.

Hail: Isolated hail up to ping pong ball size.

Wind: Gusts up to 65 mph possible.

The watch covers more than 22 million people, including densely populated areas around Philadelphia, Trenton, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Dover, and Virginia Beach.

⚠️ In New Jersey, the watch includes:

Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem

⚠️ In Pennsylvania:

Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

⚠️ In Maryland:

Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot

⚠️ In Virginia:

Areas including Fredericksburg, Richmond, and Virginia Beach are under watch.

The NWS urges all residents to stay alert for rapidly changing conditions. Tornado watches mean conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe weather. Residents are encouraged to review emergency plans, monitor alerts, and be ready to seek shelter if warnings are issued.

