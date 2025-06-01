Top Hat Trouble: Choking Risks Trigger Large Recall Of Popular Snowman Toy

The Step2 Company is recalling about 30,800 My First Snowman toys, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release on Thursday, May 29. The recall also affects 692 toys sold in Canada.

The snowman's removable plastic top hat can break into small pieces, which children can choke on if swallowed. Step2 received 47 reports of the top hat's brim breaking, but no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

The toys include a battery-powered black and red top hat featuring a gray snowflake. The white snowman stands about 17 inches tall and has purple mittens, blue ears, mismatched blue and green eyes, an orange nose, and red and orange buttons.

The toys impacted were made in December 2023 and April 2024. Customers can find the date code on the bottom of the hat near the battery compartment, listed in a dial format with the month and year.

The snowman toys were sold on the websites for Amazon, Step2, Walmart, and Wayfair. They were available from March to December 2024 for about $40.

Children are urged to stop using the recalled toys immediately. Parents should remove the top hat and keep it out of kids' reach.

Step2 is offering a free replacement hat for owners. The Ohio-based company is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can learn more about the recall on Step2's website or by calling 800-347-8372.

