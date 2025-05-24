Top 10 Beaches: Northeast Has 3 Of Nation's Top-Ranked Spots

That also means it will be time to hit the beach.

This summer, a locale on Long Island known for its white sandy shores, ranks first among the Top 10 beaches in the nation for 2025, according to Stephen Leatherman, a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, known as “Dr. Beach."

His list, which was first introduces in the early 1990s, is based on dozens of factors, such as sand quality, water temperature, and crime rates.

Here's the Top 10:

Coopers Beach, Southampton, NY: “As the first ‘Gold Coast’ in the country, Coopers Beach is hundreds of yards wide, made of grainy white quartz sand,” Leatherman said. “The beach is backed by large sand dunes covered by American beach grass interspersed with extravagant mansions.” Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, FL Main Beach, East Hampton, NY Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, FL Kaunaoa, Big Island, Hawaii Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Coast Guard Beach Cape Cod, MA

