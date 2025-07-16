'Tool For Bribery': Sens. Blumenthal, Warren Want Rules For Trump’s Presidential Library Fund

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are backing the bill alongside Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), according to CBS News.

“Donald Trump is using his presidential library as a tool for bribery while he is still in office,” Warren told CBS. She added, “Many of the donations to Trump's future library are coming straight from companies and special interests that need a favor from Trump. Right now, there are no rules.”

The White House declined to comment to CBS.

Over the past year, two nonprofit funds were created to support Trump’s future library. The first launched shortly after he secured a $15 million settlement from ABC News in December. The second was incorporated in May and lists Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump’s husband as trustees, CBS reported.

Combined, the two groups could raise tens of millions of dollars, including up to $63 million in settlements from lawsuits involving Meta, X, ABC, and Paramount, according to court documents and CBS News.

The proposed bill would cap individual donations at $10,000 while a president is in office, require quarterly disclosures for any contribution over $200, and ban donations from foreign nationals, federal contractors, or individuals seeking pardons for two years after a presidency ends. It would also prohibit using library funds for personal expenses.

“Right now, there are basically no rules,” Warren told reporters. “If they've got enough money and can funnel it to Donald Trump through his future presidential library, they might receive better treatment from the US government.”

Warren recently released a report warning that Trump's library fund could function as a vehicle for bribery or influence peddling.

“Donald Trump may be using his presidential library as a tool for corruption and bribery while still in office,” she said. “We could be seeing giant companies like Paramount and Meta and foreign countries like Qatar pay Trump off in plain sight.”

According to Warren’s report, companies seeking presidential favors have pledged or donated $63 million to the future Trump library. Additional in-kind gifts, she said, could push the total value close to $500 million.

Click here to read Warren’s full report.

