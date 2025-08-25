Too Good To Be True: NJ Man Fooled Into $75K Scam Over Months, Cops Say

A township resident reported on Tuesday, Aug. 12, that they had fallen victim to an unsolicited scam beginning April 20, according to Chief Richard Jarvis. Over the next several months, the victim transferred money both digitally and in person, believing they were participating in an investment opportunity, Jarvis said.

Detective Michael Giangeruso was assigned to the case and identified a pattern in how the organized criminal enterprise was operating, police said. On Friday, Aug. 22, at approximately 9:47 a.m., detectives and patrol officers arrested Congxi Chen, 33, of Flushing, NY, in the township.

Chen was charged with money laundering, theft by deception, and two counts of conspiracy — all second-degree crimes — and released on a complaint summons pending an initial appearance in Bergen County Superior Court, Jarvis said.

“This incident serves as a reminder to residents that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t,” Jarvis said, noting that many similar cases go unsolved because suspects are often overseas. “We are proud of the work put forth by all involved in bringing Mr. Chen to justice.”

