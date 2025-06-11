Toms River Woman ID'd As Victim In Hit-Run Crash, More Charges For Former Wrestler: Prosecutor

Abel Mathukutty, of Lake Hiawatha, was behind the wheel of an Infinity sedan that struck a white Mercedes sedan driven by Debora Barone, Saturday, May 24 at 7:25 p.m. on Route 37 east in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The crash sent the Mercedes into a utility pole, Billhimer said.

Mathukutty fled the scene, traveling eastbound over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge, Billhimer said. Barone was transferred to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was pronounced dead, Billhimer said. Michael Barone, Deborah's husband and a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was treated and released, Billhimer said.

At 8 p.m. the night of the crash, Seaside Park police pulled over a damaged vehicle matching the description of Mathukutty's Infinity, Billhimer said. The airbags had deployed, and police confirmed it was the car involved in the earlier crash and took Mathukutty into custody, Billhimer said.

An investigation revealed the vehicle operated by Mathukutty was traveling at a rate of 76 mph at the time of the crash, Billhimer said. The speed limit on Route 37 is 50 mph, Billhimer said.

Mathukutty is now charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto, Billhimer said. He is also charged with On that date, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury, Billhimer said.

Records show Mathukutty is a Parsippany High School senior. He wrestled his junior and sophomore years, according to NJ Advance Media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.