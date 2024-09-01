Tolls Increase On These 4 Bridges Between NJ, PA For First Time Since 2011

The increase on the Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry, and Walt Whitman bridges went into effect at midnight.

For passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and small trucks, tolls increased from $5 to $6. For recreational vehicles and mobile homes, tolls go up from $.7.50 to $9 per axle. For buses, the increase goes from $3.75 to $4.50.

“DRPA must undertake vital safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements,” said DRPA Board Chairman James D. Schultz.

“Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA’s current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability.”

