Toddler's Death Prompts Massive Recall Of Toy Kitchens

Backyard Kids is recalling about 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens sold in the US and Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. Plastic and metal hooks for holding toy pots and pans can snag children's clothing, creating risks of serious injuries or death.

The recall comes after a 23-month-old Oregon boy died by asphyxiation in February 2023, according to the CPSC. The toddler's shirt got caught on one of the hooks as he climbed and crawled through an opening at the back of the kitchen.

Only about 400 of the recalled units were sold by Backyard Kids directly. The Texas company is handling the full recall effort after KidKraft filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

The recalled kitchens were sold online at KidKraft.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com between 2018 and July 2025. The toy is black and light gray with wood-style countertops, and its prices range from $120 to $270.

Customers should stop using the kitchens immediately and remove the original hooks. Backyard Kids will provide free replacement hooks for all playsets.

You can learn more about the recall on KidKraft's website or by calling 800-882-0234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.