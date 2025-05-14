Tired Of Barking Dogs, PA Neighbor Tries Feeding Them Rat Poison-Laced Meatballs: Report

The disturbing discovery was made by Joshua Hunter and his family in Broomall about two weeks ago, when they found hundreds of pieces of chocolate strewn across their yard, the outlet reports. Chocolate can be deadly to dogs, so the family quickly cleaned up the mess to protect their pets, Sushi and Hoagie.

But what came next was even more dangerous.

"Fast-forward from that incident to two days ago. My son woke up again, took the dogs out — we're on high alert — and there's meatballs like this big, about 10 or 12 of them, all over the ground with 8 to 9 rat poison pellets in them," Hunter told Action News.

The family’s surveillance footage captured the alleged suspect creeping near the home around 4 a.m., apparently placing the tainted food where the dogs play.

Mark Edward Nugent, who lives less than a block away, was arrested hours later, according to Action News, he was still wearing the same outfit seen in the video — and reportedly confessed to police that he poisoned the meatballs because the dogs barked too much.

Nugent, who was arrested Monday, May 12, faces the following charges, court records show:

Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death

Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals

Misdemeanor Loitering and Prowling at Night

Summary Criminal Trespass

Summary Disorderly Conduct

Summary Harassment

Nugent had his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, May 13, and he posted $5,000 cash bail on Wednesday, May 14 — 10% of the $50,000 set by the judge. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David H. Lang in Delaware County.

Daily Voice has emailed the Marple Township Police Department and court officials seeking additional information but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

Click here to read the full 6abc Action News article.

