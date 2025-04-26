Overcast 60°

SHARE

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Hit the Road: See the Comedy Icons Live

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs. For the first time ever, longtime friends and collaborators Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hitting the stage together for an official comedy tour—and it’s the kind of event you don’t want to miss.

Comedy icons Tina Fey (left) and Amy Poehler (right) bring their unmatched chemistry from screen to stage on their first official tour together.

Comedy icons Tina Fey (left) and Amy Poehler (right) bring their unmatched chemistry from screen to stage on their first official tour together.

 Photo Credit: Tina Fey: Mingle Media TV. Amy Poehler: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America. Both CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Email me Read More Stories

After years of sharing the spotlight hosting award shows, co-anchoring Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, and starring in cult-favorite comedies like Baby Mama and Sisters, these two icons are finally bringing their unbeatable chemistry to live audiences across the Northeast.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek.

Expect an evening packed with storytelling, sharp wit, and the kind of banter only two real-life best friends can deliver. Whether you love their quick-fire improv, hilarious sketches, or their behind-the-scenes tales from SNL and beyond, this tour promises to be unforgettable.

With multiple shows already selling fast, now’s the time to grab your seats. Don’t miss your chance to experience the perfect mix of smart, silly, and laugh-out-loud moments that only Tina and Amy can deliver.

Click here to find your tickets before they're gone!

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE