Thunderbolts* Dominates Box Office With $74M Debut

"Thunderbolts*" kicked off the summer movie season with a bang, opening to $74.3 million at the domestic box office and $86 million worldwide.

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell as a group of antiheroes forced to band together after being marked for death by Valentina, the director of the CIA, played by Julia Louis Dreyfus. They also must contend with the villainous Void, closing out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Thunderbolts* received positive reviews from critics, with an 88% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 68 rating at Metacritic, with one critic calling it "a decently effective blend of misfit mercenaries and pop psychology."

Pugh was singled out for praise for her role as Yelena Belova, a woman with a tortured past grappling with the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow, with another critic saying, "Pugh commands every bit of the movie."

Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in July.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.