Threat For Spotty Storms Will Linger Amid Humid Air Mass: 5-Day Forecast

"The combination of lingering moisture and weak fronts moving in slowly from the central United States will be enough to set off rounds of slow-moving, but potent thunderstorms," according to AccuWeather.

Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in as little as an hour's time, overwhelming storm drains, streets, highways and small streams.

Overall, temperatures won't be as scorching hot on Thursday, July 10, with mostly cloudy skies helping to prevent the mercury from climbing. Storms are possible at any time during the day.

It will be warmer on Friday, July 11, with storms again possible throughout the Northeast, but most likely in the afternoon and evening, especially in the mid-Atlantic.

While more scattered storms can't be ruled out over the weekend, it will be partly sunny and warm both Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13. Temps will be seasonable.

It will be warmer on Monday, July 14, with clouds increasing during the day and yet another chance for scattered storms.

