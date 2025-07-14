Flooded Highways, Dark Homes: Monday Storm Wreaks Havoc Across NJ

More than 4,600 customers were in the dark as of 6:45 p.m., utility officials said (scroll for town-by-town breakdown).

According to the NJDOT site, the following roadways were flooded as of 7:15 p.m.:

US 22 (Scotch Plains Twp.): Flooding in both directions between Terrill Rd and Glenside Ave. All lanes closed.

US 46 (Liberty Twp.): Flooding eastbound near CR 611/Hope Rd. All lanes remain open.

I-287 (Piscataway Twp.): Flooding northbound from Exit 8 to Possumtown Rd. Two of three lanes closed.

NJ 27 (Woodbridge Twp.): Flooding southbound at NJ 35/St. Georges Ave. All lanes closed.

NJ 23 (Sussex): Flooding in both directions south of CR 643/Mill St. All lanes closed.

I-78 (Summit): Flooding westbound at Exit 45 (CR 527/Glenside Ave). All lanes closed.

I-78 (Berkeley Heights Twp.): Flooding both directions east of Exit 41 (Dale Rd). Two of three right lanes and right shoulder closed.

US 22 (Bridgewater Twp.): Flooding westbound at Vosseller Ave. All lanes closed.

US 22 (Green Brook Twp.): Flooding westbound at CR 529/Washington Ave. All lanes closed; Flooding westbound at King George Rd. Right lane closed.

US 46 (Independence Twp.): Downed tree east of CR 656/Tannery Rd. All lanes closed.

I-80 (Wharton): Downed tree westbound at Exit 34/NJ 15. All lanes closed.

US 22 (Springfield Twp.): Flooding eastbound near CR 635/Mountain Ave. All lanes closed.

Power Outages

Some of the hardest-hit towns, according to PSE&G and JCP&L, include:

PSE&G Outages

West Caldwell (Essex County): 804

Woodcliff Lake (Bergen County): 587

Piscataway (Middlesex County): 449

Westfield (Union County): 386

Newark (Essex County): 289

New Brunswick (Middlesex County): 274

Scotch Plains (Union County): 246

Caldwell (Essex County): 227

Highland Park (Middlesex County): 216

Fairfield (Essex County): 206

Glen Rock (Bergen County): 149

JCP&L Outages

Andover (Sussex County): 430

Sparta (Sussex County): 388

Power crews were working into the evening to restore service across the region.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is urging residents to report any storm damage they see — including flooding, hail, wind damage, or funnel clouds — and submit photos if possible.

Here’s what the NWS wants to know:

Wind damage: Uprooted trees, power poles down, or damage to homes/cars

Hail: Any size (please measure with a ruler or coin—not “marble-sized”)

Flooding: Water-covered roads, water in buildings, overflowing rivers/streams

Funnel clouds/tornadoes: Visible rotation, damage to buildings or trees

Make sure to include:

Time of the report

Location (city and nearby road/intersection)

You can report directly on Facebook

