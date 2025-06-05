Thousands Of Eggs Spill Behind Pennsylvania Tavern, Causing 'Shell-Shocking' Mess

The egg-splosion happened on Fairview Road, off Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, leaving the lot behind the old Fairview Tavern coated in bright yellow yolk and flattened cartons.

Photos posted by HomeGoodies & Coffee, a Columbia Borough café, captured the aftermath of the egg carnage. The shop joked on Facebook, “Wow, so that’s why egg prices are so high,” alongside the image of the gooey wreckage.

According to a township spokesperson, both the property owner and the truck driver worked quickly to clean up the mess.

By the end of the day, the eggs and cartons were gone—but the pavement remained stained with a golden reminder of the incident.

The mess follows a bizarre trend of egg-related drama in Pennsylvania. Back in February, about 100,000 organic eggs valued at $40,000 were stolen from a distribution trailer at Pete and Gerry's Organics in Antrim Township, Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. That theft remains under investigation.

