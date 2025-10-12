Thousands Lose Power As 60MPH Winds, Coastal Flooding Slam NJ: NWS

As of 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, more than 2,800 customers were without power statewide. Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) reported 2,054 outages, with the highest totals in Morris (672), Monmouth (385), Sussex (212), Union (204), and Warren (195) counties. PSE&G reported 813 outages in Camden County, where high winds brought down trees and power lines.

The NWS Mount Holly office warned of strong to damaging winds, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph along the coast and 30 to 40 mph inland. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the New Jersey and Delaware coasts, while a Wind Advisory is active for nearby inland counties.

Power outages and downed trees are possible, especially near the coast, the NWS said.

The agency’s forecast also calls for moderate to major tidal flooding through Monday, particularly during the Monday afternoon high tide. Beach erosion and damage to coastal structures are likely, forecasters said.

Offshore, storm-force winds are creating 15- to 20-foot waves across the Atlantic waters of New Jersey and Delaware. Very dangerous marine conditions are expected through Monday night.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches could lead to isolated flooding, mainly along coastal and low-lying areas.

Crews from multiple utilities were working into the night to restore power as gusts continued to whip across the state. Officials urged residents to secure outdoor items, avoid flooded roadways, and report downed wires to local authorities.

