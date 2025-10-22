Thomas Luque Of North Arlington Dies, 19

Loved ones described Thomas as “a beloved brother, son, and friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“His warmth, kindness, and joyful energy left a lasting impact on everyone he met,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe launched by Alexander Salgado, which had raised more than $5,000 as of Wednesday, Oct. 22.

“Thomas had a way of making people feel loved and valued, and his absence will be deeply felt by all,” the fundraiser said.

The campaign was created to help support funeral arrangements and assist the Luque family “as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

“Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity toward the Luque family,” the post reads. “Your support means more than words can express.”

Family and friends will gather to honor his life during visitation on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Alvarez Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.

Click here to view the campaign for Thomas' family.

