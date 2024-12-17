This Passaic County Area Saw 2.6 Inches Of Snow In Latest Winter Storm: NWS

Snowfall accumulation impacted areas across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York, with Sussex County, NJ, and Putnam County, NY, seeing the highest totals from Sunday, Dec. 15 into Monday, Dec. 16.

Below are detailed figures reported by state, county, and town, as per the National Weather Service:

New Jersey

Mercer County:

Trenton Mercer Airport: Trace (11:59 PM, 12/15)

Morris County:

Butler (1 S): 3.0 inches (5:15 AM, 12/16)

Sussex County:

Wantage Twp: 4.1 inches (5:00 AM, 12/16)

Wantage Twp (4 WSW): 3.4 inches (5:00 AM, 12/16)

Warren County:

Blairstown Twp: 0.1 inches (10:00 PM, 12/15)

Bergen County:

Oakland: 1.0 inch (8:00 AM, 12/16)

Montvale (1.8 ESE): Trace (8:00 AM, 12/16)

Passaic County:

West Milford: 2.6 inches (7:00 AM, 12/16)

Pennsylvania

Berks County:

Huffs Church: 0.3 inches (11:00 PM, 12/15)

Reading Regional Airport: 0.1 inches (11:59 PM, 12/15)

Lehigh County:

Hokendauqua (1 NW): 0.6 inches (11:59 PM, 12/15)

Macungie (1 NW): 0.5 inches (11:59 PM, 12/15)

Lehigh Valley International Airport: 0.3 inches (11:59 PM, 12/15)

Northampton County:

Nazareth: 2.7 inches (3:00 AM, 12/16)

Bushkill Twp (1 SSE): 2.2 inches (4:00 AM, 12/16)

Moore Twp (3 E): 2.0 inches (3:15 AM, 12/16)

Connecticut

Fairfield County:

New Fairfield (4 NNW): 4.0 inches (6:30 AM, 12/16)

Bethel: 3.0 inches (7:00 AM, 12/16)

Danbury (2 ESE): 2.7 inches (4:00 AM, 12/16)

Brookfield: 2.7 inches (7:00 AM, 12/16)

Middlesex County:

Durham: 1.0 inch (7:30 AM, 12/16)

Higganum: 0.7 inches (8:00 AM, 12/16)

New Haven County:

Naugatuck: 3.0 inches (5:15 AM, 12/16)

Meriden: 2.0 inches (5:30 AM, 12/16)

Hamden: 1.8 inches (7:04 AM, 12/16)

New York

Orange County:

Port Jervis: 3.9 inches (6:00 AM, 12/16)

Montgomery Airport (2 S): 3.7 inches (6:00 AM, 12/16)

Putnam County:

Nelsonville (0.3 S): 4.5 inches (7:00 AM, 12/16)

Cold Spring: 3.5 inches (7:00 AM, 12/16)

Westchester County:

Shrub Oak: 3.5 inches (6:45 AM, 12/16)

Somers: 3.0 inches (6:30 AM, 12/16)

These reports were collected by various trained spotters, automated stations (ASOS), and volunteer observers. All data is preliminary and subject to change.

