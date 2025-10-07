This Misunderstood Dog Has Been Returned Twice: Why NJ Shelter Refuses To Give Up On Him

The powerful, mastiff-type breed — known for its size, intelligence, and protective nature — needs an experienced owner who understands his strength and temperament, Shelter Manager Meg Tedeschi said.

“He’s beautiful, he’s a good dog, but he’s very much his breed,” Tedeschi said. “We really need an experienced person. He’s not a good breed for a first-time dog owner.”

Roman first came to the shelter as a stray from Kearny in July 2024, Tedeschi said. He was adopted that October, but returned within a week and a half because he was too strong for his new owner. He was adopted again in January and returned in August when his owner said he didn’t have time.

To help Roman find the right fit, trainer Ritchie Marino, owner of Greta Dog Training in Palisades Park, held a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Oct. 4, with two potential adopters. As of press time, Roman remained up for adoption.

“It’s nice to have a partnership with Ritchie so he can properly describe the needs of the dog and the training involved in bringing home a breed like Roman,” Tedeschi said.

Tedeschi called Marino “a very big asset” to the shelter, noting his ability to evaluate large breeds, train staff, and help fearful or challenging dogs become adoptable.

“He just cares so much about these dogs,” she said. “He’s willing to go above and beyond — drop everything if there’s a problem, whether it’s us or an adopter calling him.”

Marino, 47, said his connection with dogs began in childhood and deepened after adopting his own rescue, Greta, in 2012 — a turning point in his life.

“She truly brought me out of a very dark period,” he said. “I truly believe there’s a Greta out there for everyone.”

Roman, Marino said, is secure, intelligent, and driven: a dog who needs clear structure, leadership, and calm confidence from his handler.

“Ninety percent of dog communication takes place through nonverbal means,” he said. “My role here is to translate and teach people proper dog handling.”

According to Tedeschi, the ideal owner for Roman would be someone experienced with large breeds, who can provide routine, patience, and firm but gentle guidance.

“If you don’t know how to work the breed, then you’re going to have a problem,” she said. “They really need the right person because they can be very protective. But if you work with them and teach them, they just need the guidance and structure to know you’re in charge and you’re the safe place.”

Marino said he still believes Roman’s person is out there.

“I can only hope that will be the case for Roman,” he said. “First you need to learn to exist with the dog — then you teach them commands.”

Click here to apply to adopt Roman.

