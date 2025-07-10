This Jersey Girl Just Took Down World's Best Tennis Player At Wimbledon

Anisimova, who lived in Freehold, NJ, before her family moved to Florida and is seeded 12th, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to punch her ticket to the Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old outplayed 27-year-old Sabalenka in key moments, winning 69 percent of her second-serve points and converting four out of eleven break-point chances. Sabalenka, by contrast, converted just 3 of 14.

Anisimova, who played at the collegiate level for Penn, delivered a clutch performance despite serving five double faults.

Her return game proved decisive, breaking Sabalenka twice in the final set to seal the victory.

Sabalenka hit more aces, 6 to 2, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Anisimova’s relentless pressure.

Anisimova is headed to the Grand Slam final Saturday, July 12. Her opponent is TBD.

