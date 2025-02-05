NJ Mansion Rented By Cardi B Sells For $7.25M After 7 Years On The Market (Photos)

The 11,623-square-foot mansion at 16 Dogwood Lane in Alpine closed on Monday, Feb. 3.

The secret to closing the deal? A fresh approach by Taylor Lucyk of the Taylor Lucyk Group, and Richard Orlando and Jason Pierce, of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, who took over the listing in July 2024 and sold the property in just six months.

Sources tell Daily Voice that the exquisite mansion was rented by rapper Cardi B during the construction of her home in Tenafly in 2021 and 2022.

Built in 2008, this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate is a masterpiece from architect James Paragano and the KLM design team. The exterior boasts diamond-cut limestone, a Vermont slate roof, and oversized French doors and windows that bathe the space in natural light.

Inside, 12-foot ceilings make every room feel grand, while five marble-clad fireplaces add warmth and sophistication. The chef’s kitchen is decked out with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a Wolf stove, and Miele dishwashers, making it the ultimate space for cooking—or just impressing guests.

And let’s talk perks: This home comes with an elevator, Crestron smart home system, and a whole-house generator.

Step outside, and the luxury continues. The heated gunite pool, private cabana, and lush landscaping make this property feel like a resort. For car lovers, the three-bay garage is a dream. With lifts, it can hold up to five cars, making it ideal for any collector.

Despite sitting on the market for years, it took just half a year for Lucyk, Orlando, and Pierce to land the perfect buyer.

Situated on 1.24 acres, this power-gated estate is both secluded and minutes from New York City, offering the best of both worlds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.