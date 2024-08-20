This Bergen County Smart House Only Lasted Six Days On The Market

This one is the home at 67 Raymond St. in Hasbrouck Heights, which listing agent Taylor Lucyk of Christie's International Real Estate Group said sold six days after it was listed.

The home's prime location for New York City commuters and that fact that it's "only a few years young" and kept new by the sellers made for a sale of $1.11 million.

A smart home with smart home features, the 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom colonial had initially been listed at just under $1.04 million.

Other top selling points include a two-story foyer, a wet bar connecting the dining room and family room, and open concept along with a giant kitchen featuring quartz countertops and upgraded appliances.

The Raymond Street house also is equipped with walk-in closets, a gas fireplace, an EV charger in the garage, smart lighting, smart blinds, security, and more.

