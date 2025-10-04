This $8.95M NJ Estate Has An Amenity So Rare, Even Luxury Buyers Do A Double Take

The $8.95 million property in Warren, listed by Tony Verducci and Cristian Perez of SERHANT doesn’t just come with a private theater, elevator, and year-round indoor pool — it hides something even more jaw-dropping below the surface.

Behind sleek doors on the lower level lies a professional-grade shooting lane — a 75-foot custom firing range built into the home itself. It’s the kind of amenity you’d expect in a high-security compound or movie set, not tucked inside a quiet Warren cul-de-sac.

Perez says the at-home firing range is among only a few in the state.

The home was designed to impress at every level, with walls of windows bringing natural light into nearly every room, highlighting the craftsmanship and creating a warm, inviting feel throughout the day, Perez added.

Designed by architect Jeffrey A. Beer, A.I.A., the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion merges state-of-the-art engineering with artisanal design. Massive glass walls flood the great room with sunlight, while terraces and gardens blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

The lower level, which opens directly to the grounds, is the showpiece: a multimillion-dollar theater, indoor pool and spa, and that one-of-a-kind firing lane that has luxury homebuyers talking.

Because it backs to conservation land, the home offers total privacy while staying minutes from downtown Warren and local schools.

The owners, who helped oversee construction from day one, are relocating out of state — but not without some nostalgia. “They have cherished their time here, from movie nights in the theater to celebrations by the pool,” Perez said.

Click here to look inside 4 Mason Hill.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.