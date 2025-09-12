These Are The Best Cider Doughnuts In North Jersey, Reviews Say

Whether you’re team plain, powdered, or glazed, these local spots are drawing raves from food writers, Google reviewers, and TikTok fans alike.

Hacklebarney Farms Cider Mill, Chester

This rustic Chester Township landmark isn’t just about apples — it’s about history. The farmhouse dates back to 1851, and Sara Lee even filmed an apple pie commercial here in 1980. Today, Hacklebarney is “home of the TikTok-famous cider doughnut ice cream float,” and reviewers swear the doughnuts themselves are worth the drive. NJ Monthly named them among the best places in the state for cider doughnuts, with flavors ranging from classic cinnamon-sugar to maple-bacon glaze.

Demarest Farms, Hillsdale

Founded in 1886, Demarest Farms has been a staple in Bergen County for generations. The farm offers apple picking, peach picking, pumpkin picking, and a market filled with plants, produce, and fresh baked goods — including its well-known cider doughnuts.

Melick’s Town Farm, Oldwick

With the bragging rights of being “New Jersey’s largest apple orchard,” Melick’s Town Farm offers pick-your-own peaches, apples, and pumpkins. But fall visitors rave about the bakery counter, where fresh cider doughnuts disappear.

Montclair Bread Company (Rabble Rise), Montclair

If you’re not up for a farm drive, Montclair Bread Company — known to locals as Rabble Rise — bakes small-batch artisanal cider doughnuts right in downtown Montclair. Their creations are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious, made with local ingredients and plenty of fall spice. The bakery also hosts doughnut-decorating classes.

D’Ercole Donuts, Northvale

Family-owned D’Ercole Donuts makes small-batch doughnuts throughout the day “to ensure they are fresh and delicious every time.” In the fall, they expand beyond cider doughnuts with seasonal favorites like pumpkin, apple crumb, and apple crisp doughnuts.

