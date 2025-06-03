These Are NJ's Best Doughnut Shops, In Honor Of National Donut Day

Friday, June 6 is National Donut Day, and if you’re not already in line somewhere with coffee in hand, Daily Voice readers and review sites like Yelp and Google have some suggestions.

Here are some of North Jersey’s most-loved doughnut shops, according to local buzz:

🍩 Sopoong, Wyckoff – Sopoong, which translates to picnic, is a Korean café that offers a rotating menu of mochi doughnuts.

🍩 Glaze Donuts, with locations in New Milford, Nutley, and West Caldwell, is a fan favorite for its over-the-top flavors and seasonal creations.

🍩 Duck Donuts in Paramus, Whippany, Clark, and Green Brook lets you build-your-own from glaze to drizzle—hot and fresh every time.

🍩 Beignets, Denville – This family-run shop named its treats after the loves of their lives, its website said.

🍩 Sugarlips, Madison – A small-shop standout that makes its creations by hand daily. On Friday, the first 100 customers will get a free doughnut.

🍩 Montclair Bread Company (Rabblerise), Montclair – Famous for its brioche doughnuts and weekend lines down the block.

Check back to Daily Voice for more National Donut Day deals.

