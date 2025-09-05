'The White Lotus' Season 4 Location Revealed By 'Deadline'

According to "Deadline," creator Mike White and HBO have set their sights on France for the next installment of the Emmy-winning murder mystery dramedy. While HBO isn’t spilling any wine just yet (the network declined comment), whispers are swirling around the ultra-glamorous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, "Deadline" said.

Perched on the sun-drenched tip of the French Riviera, it’s a stone’s throw from Cannes and has a long history of rubbing elbows with Hollywood elite. White himself was spotted in the region over the summer, fueling the buzz.

HBO has an ongoing partnership with the Four Seasons — the real-life backdrops for White Lotus’ fictional resorts — but Deadline says no hotel is officially booked.

Past seasons have whisked viewers to Hawaii (Season 1), Italy (Season 2), and Thailand (Season 3). Now, it looks like Season 4 may serve up champagne, scandal, and at least one untimely demise on the Côte d’Azur.

Click here for more from "Deadline."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.