'The Wait Is Over:' Popular Bar Blackjack Mulligan's Opens Third Location

The new Woodland Park spot will host a soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., at 1145 McBride Avenue. It takes over the former McBride's space, which closed last July, and promises to bring the same charm and flavor that fans in Garfield and Hawthorne have come to love.

Known for its warm Irish pub atmosphere and a menu of crowd-pleasers, Blackjack's has built a loyal following with dishes like shepherd’s pie, prime rib specials, garlic shrimp, wings, burgers, and of course, cold beers.

