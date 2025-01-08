Overcast 22°

'The Wait Is Over:' Popular Bar Blackjack Mulligan's Opens Third Location

Blackjack Mulligan's Public House, a popular destination for food and drink enthusiasts across Bergen and Passaic counties, is expanding with the opening of its highly anticipated third location.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

"The Wait Is OVER!" the pub said in breaking the news.

The new Woodland Park spot will host a soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., at 1145 McBride Avenue. It takes over the former McBride's space, which closed last July, and promises to bring the same charm and flavor that fans in Garfield and Hawthorne have come to love.

Known for its warm Irish pub atmosphere and a menu of crowd-pleasers, Blackjack's has built a loyal following with dishes like shepherd’s pie, prime rib specials, garlic shrimp, wings, burgers, and of course, cold beers.

Follow Blackjack's Woodland Park on Instagram for updates.

