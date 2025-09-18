The Real Reason Why NJ Stadium Backed Out Of Charlie Kirk Vigil

It wasn't long before it became quite clear that the level of interest and potential turnout would far exceed what the small Sussex County stadium could reasonably and safely manage, it said in a statement.

But the decision only sparked outrage, with comments like "Miners are dead to me now," and "very disappointing."

The negative feedback prompted the stadium to post yet another clarification on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

“At no point did Skylands Stadium ever post, announce, or confirm this event on any of our official channels," officials wrote. "Despite what others may claim, there was no ‘cancellation’ because there was never an official event."

The stadium said “outside activists inserted themselves” before any plans were finalized, circulating flyers and listing themselves as organizers to push a political agenda. That misinformation “caused confusion and inflated attendance projections to levels far beyond what could safely be managed.”

Officials also cited staffing and past experience.

“Following the baseball season, Skylands Stadium operates with fewer than a dozen full-time employees,” the statement read. “A gathering of this size requires a massive infrastructure—ticketing, security, crowd management, and first responders—that cannot be built in a matter of days.”

During a prior funeral rental, officials said turnout was nearly five times higher than expected, leading to gridlock, blocked emergency services, and county fines. “That hard lesson guided our decision here,” the stadium said.

“There was no political pressure. Our choice was based only on logistics, responsibility, and safety. Anything else said is simply false,” officials added.

Skylands Stadium concluded its message by encouraging the community to focus on honoring Kirk’s legacy. “This moment should be about healing and unity—not finger-pointing, slander, or false narratives,” the statement said.

