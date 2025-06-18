'The Next Week Will Be Big,' Trump Says; Iran Leader Warns US Of Possible 'Irreparable Damage'

But on Wednesday morning, June 18, Trump said, "The next week is going to be very big — maybe less than a week.”

When questioned about the possibility of a US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump stated, "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Tehran has warned that such a move would be met with strong retaliation if it occurs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cautioned that any US military action aimed at the Islamic Republic would cause “irreparable damage for them,” asserting that Iran would not capitulate to Trump’s demands for surrender.

On Tuesday, June 17, Trump stated that the US knows where Khamenei is now "hiding."

“He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out, at least not for now,” Trump said.

Trump then added: "Our patience is wearing thin.”

