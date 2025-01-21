'The Couture Surgeon' Julie Ferrauiola Dies, 44

Born and raised in Tenafly, Julie was an artist from a young age and a New Jersey Governor’s Scholar of the Fine Arts, according to her obituary on the Barrett Leber Funeral Home website. Julie initially pursued fashion, earning a degree from the prestigious Parsons School of Design, but later transitioned to medicine.

The Couture Surgeon website says that Julie completed her general surgery training at Wright State University before specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Texas. She was mentored by Dr. Richard D'Amico, the former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and joined his team "to continue his legacy of excellence not only in technical skill and patient care, but in being a visionary for the specialty of plastic and reconstructive surgery," her website reads.

An active candidate member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Julie opened her practice in 2023. Julie was also a member of the Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce and Women's Club.

"A gifted cook, Julie loved nothing more than creating memorable dining experiences for family and friends who felt she deserved a Michelin Star," her obituary on the Barrett Funeral Home site continues. "Dr. Julie also opened her home and her heart to many animals in need of a warm and welcoming forever home. Julie’s quick wit, love of beauty, and generous spirit brightened the lives of all who knew her."

She is survived by her father, her husband, William Kaiser, and two step-children, Elena and Will Kaiser. Click here for Julie Ferrauiola's complete obituary on the Barrett Funeral Home website complete with service details.

