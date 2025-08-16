The Big Coaster: Shaquille O’Neal Transforms Hersheypark Ride For Halloween

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with Hersheypark to transform its popular indoor coaster into the Shaq-A-Licious Laff Trakk this fall.

The ride, inspired by his hit Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, will debut during Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights, running Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 2, in Hershey, officials announced.

“We’re taking the flavor and the fun of my Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies and blowing it up into a larger-than-life adventure,” Big Diesel (O'Neal) said. “From the second you step inside, this ride brings nonstop energy and laughs.”

The glow-in-the-dark coaster—billed as the first of its kind in the US — will feature amped-up audio, glowing visuals, immersive graphics, and Shaq’s own voiceovers.

Riders will spin through a candy-coated world of “giant glowing gummies, bass-pumping beats and over-the-top fruit-flavored mayhem,” said Vikki Hultquist, Vice President of Hersheypark and Entertainment Operations.

"O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, with accomplishments on and off the court that have made him a highly sought-after consumer brand," Hershey officials said.

"Guided by his signature 'Business of Fun' mantra, Shaq brings his larger-than-life personality to every venture—as an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur and brand ambassador."

The limited-time overlay marks the first ride re-theme in Hersheypark history, combining the park’s thrills with "The Big Aristotle's" larger-than-life personality and candy brand, officials said.

"Hersheypark will further activate this brand partnership with new food and beverage offerings and exclusive retail through Hersheypark Halloween."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.