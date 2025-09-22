‘The Bear’ Writer Alleges Racial Profiling After His Removal From MTA Train; Shares Viral Video

Alex O’Keefe, 31, who has also worked as a speechwriter for Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, said police targeted him as “the one Black” man on board.

According to O’Keefe, the incident began when an “old white lady” told him to “correct” how he was sitting on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro-North train. He said the woman reported him to the conductor after he refused.

O'Keefe posted a video to Instagram that does not show his interaction with the woman. The clip begins with officers telling him to leave the train. They handcuff him when he refuses multiple times.

“I haven’t done anything illegal!” O’Keefe says repeatedly in the video. He tells police he was just “sitting on the train and one white woman didn’t like my presence.”

"The police told me to leave the train, I refused and asked what was I doing illegally," he wrote. "They said I was disturbing the peace by not leaving the train."

A second video in the post shows the writer in handcuffs on a platform as multiple police surround and question him.

Police later released him without charges, O’Keefe said.

In a statement, the MTA said officers were called to a New Haven-bound train just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, after a conductor reported a man occupying two seats. He had his legs stretched across an adjacent seat and refused to put them down.

The video appears to show multiple open seats in that train car.

The conductor stopped the train so police could board. O'Keefe repeatedly refused orders to exit the car, MTA said.

When he continued to refuse, delaying service for several hundred other riders for six minutes, he was handcuffed and removed from the train. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct, a violation, and allowed to board the next train to complete his trip.

An MTA spokesperson stressed that O'Keefe was not arrested.

O’Keefe has not said if he will take further action following the encounter.

The video has gained traction on TikTok, where hundreds of people have reacted and commented on the racial dynamics of the confrontation with the woman and with MTA police.

Something that O'Keefe directly touched on in his Instagram post.

O'Keefe included a photo of the woman he said complained about how he was seated, which he says sparked the incident, and another man who allegedly told him he was "not the minority anymore" as they waited for police.

“Only black folks stayed nearby and recorded the arrest," O'Keefe wrote. "When I demanded a lawyer and reminded them they didn’t even take a statement from the woman who complained, they eventually released me.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.