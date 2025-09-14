That's Too Hot: Paris Hilton Mini Fridges Catch Fire, Sparking Major Recall

Epoca International is recalling about 110,000 Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Sept. 12. The agency said the mini fridges' electrical switch can short-circuit, posing a fire and burn hazard.

There have been at least 27 reports of fridges overheating and catching fire, according to the CPSC. No injuries were reported, though some incidents caused property damage to the unit and nearby surfaces.

The recall covers four-liter and 10-liter fridges sold in pink, white, aqua, and hot pink. Only units manufactured before August 2024 are included.

The four-liter fridges sold for about $30, while the 10-liter models were priced at around $60. They were available at major retailers like Amazon, Ross, and Walmart from November 2022 through July 2025.

Customers should stop using the fridges immediately and unplug them. Owners should register for the recall on Epoca's website.

To receive a refund, consumers must submit three photos: the fridge with "RECALL" written on the door, the model and serial number label, and the cut, unplugged power cord.

You can learn more about the recall by calling Epoca at 888-262-3905.

