‘That’s Not A Lake’: Police Warn This Popular NJ Spot Could Kill You

The 7,000-acre property, also known as the former ASARCO site, stretches between Route 37 and Route 70 in Ocean County. It’s dotted with deep pits and groundwater aquifers left behind from decades of mining, Manchester police said in a release Wednesday, July 9.

But don’t let the calm blue water fool you.

“These are not recreational lakes,” police said. “They contain unstable banks, sudden drop-offs, and can reach depths of up to 90 feet.”

The terrain is unpredictable, the department said, and illegal to enter.

The site rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic on TikTok, and since then multiple trespassers have died. Some drowned, some crashed their dirt bikes.

Starting over the July 4th weekend, Manchester police began working with officers from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Toms River PD, and Berkeley Township PD to monitor key access points and stop unauthorized activity.

Several new barriers have been installed in partnership with the property owner, Hovnanian Enterprises, including:

Trees placed along illegal trails

Trenches to prevent vehicle access

Concrete barriers at major entry points

A new gate on Bone Hill Road

Officers funded through grant programs will continue patrolling the area through the summer, authorities said.

Trespassing on the site can lead to fines up to $1,000, jail time up to six months, or both. Police say any vehicles found on the property could also be impounded.

“This property is privately owned and strictly off-limits,” police said. “Unauthorized entry poses serious safety risks.”

Manchester police are asking the public to help keep the area safe. Anyone with questions or who spots suspicious activity is encouraged to call 732-657-6111.

