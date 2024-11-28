Thanksgiving Storm Slams East Coast: These Areas Are Seeing Poor Travel Conditions

According to the National Weather Service, rain will be heavy at times, and gusty winds will prevail throughout the morning and afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 28. Areas far north will see snowfall.

The first image above from AccuWeather shows areas experiencing poor travel conditions (marked in red) on Thanksgiving Day. Locations in yellow are seeing fair travel conditions.

Click on the second image above to see projected snowfall totals. Locations in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see between 6 inches and a foot of accumulation. Winter storm warnings are in effect in parts of northern New York and New England.

Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour, with stronger gusts along the coast.

The storm will dampen Thanksgiving Day parades but will move quickly. Precipitation will end from west to east starting late Thursday afternoon.

Skies will become clear Thursday night, followed by a sunny but brisk day on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s and near 50 degrees farthest south. Friday will remain blustery, with wind chill values making it feel colder.

Colder temps will prevail over the weekend, although winds will become calmer. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, with brisk and chilly conditions.

