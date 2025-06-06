Mostly Cloudy 84°

Tesla Stock Rebounds As Trump-Musk Feud Hits New Lows

Tesla's stock is recovering after a public feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump fueled a massive selloff.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump during a White House meeting on May 30, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
President Donald Trump presents departing DOGE adviser Elon Musk with a golden key to the White House on Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Oval Office.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Official White House Photo/Molly Riley
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a Cabinet meeting in the White House on April 10, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a meeting of federal leaders at the Pentagon on March 21, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - U.S. Secretary of Defense
Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a Cabinet at the White House on March 6, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were among the tech billionaires who were invited guests at President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump speak in front of a Cybertruck outside the White House on March 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sitting inside a Model S car outside the White House on March 11, 2025.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump posing in front of a Cybertruck outside the White House on March 11, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump during a White House meeting on&nbsp;February 11, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Chris Spiker
Shares for the electric vehicle giant opened about 5% higher on Friday, June 6. Tesla clawed back some of the 15% lost the day before when the feud between the two billionaires exploded online.

The fallout began when Musk, 53, posted on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Trump would have lost the 2024 election without Musk's financial backing. 

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk posted.

Trump fired back on Truth Social, claiming Musk was "wearing thin" and bragging that he had "taken away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted." The President also said Musk's opposition to the bill stems from cuts to EV tax credits, a direct hit to Tesla, which Musk owns.

Trump also threatened to cancel billions in SpaceX government deals.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," he posted.

Musk downplayed the bill's potential effects on his companies.

"Whatever," he posted. "Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.

"In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!"

Musk also escalated the feud by implying that Trump is a pedophile.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he posted. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

The post was a reference to deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution.

"Mark this post for the future," Musk said. "The truth will come out."

Musk also tweeted a poll asking people if they were interested in a third party, with about 80% saying "yes."

