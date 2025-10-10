Tesla Faces New Investigation After Vehicles Run Red Lights, Stall On Train Tracks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than 2.8 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD), according to a filing on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The review will focus on how Tesla's system responds to red lights, lane markings, wrong-way signs, and railroad crossings.

According to the NHTSA, at least 58 incidents have been linked to potential FSD failures. Those include 14 crashes and 23 reported injuries, though no one was killed.

Investigators said Teslas caused crashes after driving into intersections against red lights, sometimes after briefly stopping. Several wrecks happened at the same intersection in Joppa, Maryland, and the NHTSA said Tesla has "taken action to address the issue" at that location.

Other complaints said FSD directed vehicles into opposing lanes with very little warning.

"[This] review will assess whether there was prior warning or adequate time for the driver to respond to the unexpected behavior or to safely supervise the automated driving task," the NHTSA said in its filing. "This review will assess any warnings to the driver about the system's impending behavior; the time given to drivers to respond; the capability of FSD to detect, display to the driver, and respond appropriately to traffic signals; and the capability of FSD to detect and respond to lane markings and wrong-way signage."

The investigation expanded after an NBC News report revealed that some Teslas mishandled railroad crossings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, firefighters and a towing company were called to remove a Tesla stuck on active train tracks.

Tesla warns customers that FSD software doesn't make vehicles fully autonomous. The automaker also says that drivers are ultimately responsible for operating a vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk has made bigger claims than that, boasting that the vehicles can drive themselves.

"In the near future, your Tesla will drop you off at the store entrance and then go find a parking spot," Musk said in a social media post on Friday, Oct. 10. "When you're ready to exit the store, just tap Summon on your phone and the car will come to you."

The NHTSA's latest probe adds to a string of high-profile safety concerns for the electric carmaker in 2025.

Nearly 175,000 of Tesla's 2021 Model Y vehicles are being investigated because the midsize SUV's electronic door handles may not open due to low battery power. Another NHTSA probe is looking into Tesla's remote-driving feature, "Actually Smart Summon," which has been linked to several crashes.

Tesla has also issued several recalls, including virtually all Cybertrucks in March, because the exterior trim panels could fall off the controversial truck while driving. That followed a February recall of more than 376,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Musk's relationship with President Donald Trump and advocacy for far-right political causes have caused Tesla's sales to plummet in 2025. The EV company faced massive protests and boycotts as Musk helped gut federal agencies as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Compared to the start of 2025, Tesla's stock lost as much as 44% of its value in the year by mid-March. Shares have since surged to an 11% yearly gain because the price was boosted by Musk's $1 billion purchase of his company's stock in September.

Tesla released version 14 of the FSD software earlier in October, EV news website Electrek reported.

