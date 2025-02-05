Teladoc Expands Early Disease Detection, At-Home Tests For 90M+ Patients With $65M Deal

Teladoc announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 that it will buy Catapult Health for $65 million. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Teladoc helps more than 93 million people get virtual medical care and connects patients with doctors, nurses, and therapists.

Catapult Health's platform called VirtualCheckup will be integrated into Teladoc's existing system, allowing patients to collect blood samples, check blood pressure, and complete other health screenings from home. After testing, patients will consult with a licensed nurse practitioner to review their results and create a personalized health plan.

People at risk for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or obesity can be directly enrolled in Teladoc's care management programs, while others can access mental health therapists and primary care providers virtually on Teladoc.

"Catapult Health's capabilities will help advance our strategy in meaningful ways — from giving more members access to convenient and impactful wellness and preventive care, to unlocking greater value for our customers," said Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita.

The acquisition aligns with Teladoc's strategy to expand virtual preventive care, improve early detection of chronic conditions, and enhance patient outcomes. Once finalized, Catapult will operate within Teladoc's integrated care segment.

Teladoc also plans to use Catapult's technology to introduce new features, including lab-confirmed A1C testing to support diabetes management.

"For over a decade, we've been helping customers improve health outcomes and bend the cost curve," said Catapult CEO David Michel. "Joining forces with Teladoc Health will help us accelerate our impact and advance our shared mission to empower healthier lives."

Catapult Health serves hundreds of employers and covers more than three million patients, delivering $1,400 in cost savings per patient over three years, according to an independent analysis. Its VirtualCheckup service has helped 30 percent of members discover high blood pressure and 28 percent learn they have prediabetes for the first time.

Teladoc said the all-cash deal is expected to close by the end of March, pending regulatory approvals.

