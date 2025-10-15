Teens Who Beat Former Doge Star In DC Get Probation As Musk Slams ‘Racist Verdict’

A pair of 15-year-old suspects were given probation by a DC court judge after they were identified in an attack on Edward "Big Balls" Coristine over the summer, according to multiple reports.

The boy was handed a 12-month probation sentence and is now under house arrest, while the girl was handed a nine-month probation sentence and was remanded to an area youth shelter.

The attack spurred President Donald Trump to deploy troops to the nation's capital after he shared a photo of a bloodied Coristine on his Truth Social platform.

Coristine, 19, worked under Elon Musk with DOGE until he and the president went their separate ways and the tech mogul left the administration.

He had thoughts on Wednesday after news of the judge's decision broke.

"To this day, they’ve only caught two out of the ten. Eight of them remain on the street," he posted.

"That night could’ve gone far differently. Think of your daughters and mothers. The same group attacked people before and after us, breaking ribs and stomping heads."

The pair was arrested in early August after an attempted carjacking in Northwest DC, police said. The group demanded their vehicle and then assaulted the teen.

Coristine reportedly suffered a concussion and other injuries in the mob assault.

According to reports, on top of the probation, a judge also ordered that the two Hyattsville teens — whose names have not been released — not have contact with each other.

Musk said the sentence "was a racist verdict by a racist judge," on X.

"The simple test to apply is if the races had been reversed, the White kids would be in prison," he wrote. "Equal justice for all!"

The Washington Post reported that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also had words about the judge's decision during an appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Wednesday.

"One of the big issues in DC. is these juveniles, they just get a slap on the wrist,” she reportedly said. “This administration has a completely different philosophy. We need law and order.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.