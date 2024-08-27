Teen Killed In Boating Accident Was Rising Rutgers Freshman

Zeina Mahafzah was days away from beginning her freshman year at Rutgers University, as classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

According to university spokeswoman Dory Devlin, Zeina was enrolled in the School of Arts and Sciences–Newark.

"The Rutgers-Newark community is devastated by the news of Zeina’s passing, and we are sending our support to the Mahafzah family during this incredibly difficult time," Devlin said.

In a post shared to Facebook, Zeina's father, Al, said a prayer session will be held in his daughter's honor Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the ICPC mosque in Paterson.

Mahafzah graduated from Wayne Hills High School in the spring. Wayne Schools Superintendent Mark Toback said, "I have been in touch with the Mahafzah family and at this point we have no statement to share. We are respecting the wishes of the family during this tragic and difficult time."

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Zeina was on a raft being pulled by a boat in the waters of Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars when she was struck by the vessel's propeller on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 4:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Mahafzah, who had been trying to board the boat, died. NBC Philadelphia previously reported the scene was a gory one, as Mahafzah had been "dismembered."

