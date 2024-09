At 8:11 p.m., the boy was playing football at Station Park in Sparta Township when he temporarily lost feeling in his legs, Sparta Township Police Captain Thomas Snyder said.

An Atlantic Air helicopter transported the boy to Morristown Medical Center, Snyder said.

The young athlete regained feeling in both legs before the helicopter arrived, but was still hospitalized for for further evaluation, Snyder said.

