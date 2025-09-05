Teen Electrocuted, Killed Trying To Fix Faulty Heater At Jewish Bath House In Catskills: Source

As first reported by Yeshiva World News, the teen was at a camp in Kerhonkson on Aug. 20 when the incident occurred.

Catskills Hatzalah paramedics found him in cardiac arrest, revived him, and rushed him to a hospital in Poughkeepsie before transferring him to Westchester Medical Center, the outlet said.

The Monsey Scoop reports the boy died two weeks later. He was identified as the son of Rabbi Eli Friedman, a well-known rabbi in the community.

