Teen Behind School Shooting Manifesto Gets Prison Time, Rare Probation Deal

Alex Ye, 19, of Rockville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but 12 months suspended, and five years of supervised probation after being convicted of making threats of mass violence, Montgomery County prosecutors announced.

Ye waived credit for the 14 months he’s already spent behind bars since his April 2024 arrest. His sentence starts now.

Ye was arrested last year after a concerned friend called 911 about disturbing messages shared over Instagram.

Investigators discovered Ye’s “manifesto,” which laid out detailed plans for a high school shooting. He also referenced a potential elementary school attack, officials said.

Prosecutors say Ye had a longstanding obsession with school shootings, and was previously hospitalized in 2022 after saying he wanted to “shoot up” Wootton High School, where he was a student.

Ye was convicted following a two-day bench trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

At sentencing, Judge Jill Cummins agreed to suspend most of Ye’s prison term — but imposed a rare court-monitored probation condition.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ye must report to court every two weeks after his release to meet directly with the judge and prove he is complying with all terms of his probation.

Those include mental health treatment, community service, and staying away from both Wootton High School and Lakewood Elementary School, the schools he threatened.

He is also banned from using Discord, the social app where much of the manifesto planning took place, prosecutors said.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25, for Ye’s defense team to present a full “after care” plan for his release.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.