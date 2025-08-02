Teen Airlifted In Water Rescue After Lake Rope Swing Accident In NJ: Police

Emergency services were dispatched to the remote Whiting location at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Responding officers — Sgt. Michael Guarino, Ptl. Sage Sysol, Ptl. Taylor Schandall, Ptl. Liam Christensen, and Ptl. Sean Rembach — faced difficult terrain as they rushed to the lake. Two police vehicles became disabled on the off-road path, forcing officers to abandon them and run the rest of the way

Bystanders guided emergency crews to the victim, who was being held above the water’s surface by two friends, police said. The teen was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Crews secured him to a backboard and performed a rope-assisted extrication up a 30-foot embankment before transporting him via UTV nearly three miles to the road. A landing zone was established at Bowker Field, where the teen was transferred to a Manchester EMS ambulance and then airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center’s Trauma Unit.

Doctors intubated the teen, who remains in critical condition, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boy fell from a rope swing and landed on his head, resulting in traumatic injuries. The incident remains under investigation by Ptl. Rembach.

