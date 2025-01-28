Teddy Swims Meets Fans, Signs Album At Hoboken Record Store

The popular singer-songwriter hosted an album signing at Tunes Hoboken on Sunday, Jan. 26 to promote his new LP "I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)."

"Huge thanks to @teddyswims , his team, and everybody who came out for the event yesterday," the record store wrote on Instagram. "What a blast."

Fans said they enjoyed getting to meet the "Lose Control" singer.

"So incredibly grateful for you guys and for the experience, thank you again," one fan wrote.

"It was awesome," another fan wrote. "Thanks so much for the opportunity to meet the great Teddy Swims."

