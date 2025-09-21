Tech Exec Falls 2,000 Feet To His Death Climbing Down Mountain In California

He lost his way on a glacier and attempted a desperate slide to safety during the incident at around 2:30 p.m. local time Friday, Sept. 12, authorities said.

Matias Augusto Travizano, 45, had successfully summited the mountain earlier that day with two other climbers.

On their descent, the group became disoriented and wandered off trail, eventually finding themselves stranded on the northern tip of Wintun Glacier at about 13,500 feet elevation, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

“Realizing that they were on the wrong route, the men attempted to glissade down to a lower section of the mountain and re-enter the trail," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "During this process, one of the men, later identified as 45-year-old Matias Augusto Travizano of Argentina, began sliding out of control, and he collided with a boulder approximately 300 feet below his companion."

Travizano’s career spanned continents and industries. He founded GranData in 2012, leading the IT services and consulting company until its acquisition by Evertec.

He also held leadership roles at Sur Ventures and Binaria, and was known for his work in AI and data science. At the time of his death, he was a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile.

