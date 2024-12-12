Teacher's Aide Taped Boy To Desk For 50 Minutes, Teacher Did Nothing In Passaic County: Cops

Todd Lewis, 57, of Wayne, a teacher's aide placed masking tape around the back of the 9-year-old boy's neck and secured it to the desk, where the child remained for approximately 40 to 50 minutes, while Sallyann Scala, 67, of Pompton Lakes, continued teaching at Lenox Elementary School on Oct. 31, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Scala reportedly failed to intervene, according to the child’s statement. On Dec. 11, 2024, based on the investigation, Lewis was charged by warrant with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, while Scala was charged via summons with one count of fourth-degree Abuse and Neglect of Children.

Lewis faces a potential sentence of five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison if convicted, while Scala could face up to 18 months in prison. On Dec. 12, 2024, Lewis appeared for Central Judicial Processing proceedings and was released pending trial with special release conditions, including being prohibited from any contact with minor children, including the victim. Scala was served with the summons complaint the day before, on Dec. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.