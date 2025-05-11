Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Visit Kelce Family In Philadelphia For Mother's Day

The 35-year-old pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen dining at a popular Center City restaurant with Kelce’s mother Donna, brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie.

Fan-captured images circulating on Instagram show Swift wearing a black tank top and purse, while Kelce appeared relaxed in a cream-colored shirt with his signature longer hair.

This was the couple’s first public sighting together in nearly two months. Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, the two have remained largely out of the public eye.

In recent weeks, Swift and Kelce have skipped major public events, including the 2025 Met Gala. Instead, they’ve reportedly focused on private time together, traveling and enjoying low-key activities ahead of Swift’s return to the Eras Tour and Kelce’s offseason training schedule.

Their Philadelphia appearance underscores the strength of their relationship and Swift’s growing bond with the Kelce family.

