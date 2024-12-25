NYC Taxi Jumps Curb: 9-Year-Old Boy Among 6 Struck On Christmas, Nypd Says (Update)

The 58-year-old male taxi cab driver was heading north when his vehicle went onto the sidewalk at 34th Street and struck the six people just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

Among those injured were a 9-year-old boy who suffered a cut on his right thigh, a 19-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, and two 49-year-old women, one of whom suffered a leg injury.

Police did not immediately know why the crash happened.

