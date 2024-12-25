Fair 22°

NYC Taxi Jumps Curb: 9-Year-Old Boy Among 6 Struck On Christmas, Nypd Says (Update)

A 9-year-old boy was among three people hospitalized when a taxi drove up onto the sidewalk and plowed into six pedestrians on Christmas Day in New York City, the NYPD says.

Footage posted to Citizen shows the taxi van at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Citizen App
Cecilia Levine
The 58-year-old male taxi cab driver was heading north when his vehicle went onto the sidewalk at 34th Street and struck the six people just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the NYPD said. 

Among those injured were a 9-year-old boy who suffered a cut on his right thigh, a 19-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, and two 49-year-old women, one of whom suffered a leg injury. 

Police did not immediately know why the crash happened.

