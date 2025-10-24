Target Cuts 1,800 Corporate Positions, Report Says

The retailer will lay off about 1,000 global corporate employees and eliminate 800 open corporate roles, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, Oct. 23.

The moves amount to roughly eight percent of Target’s approximately 22,000 corporate staff, with about 80 percent of cuts in the US, according to the report.

Incoming chief executive Michael Fiddelke told employees the company had become too complex, slowing decisions, and said the goal is to simplify and speed up, not to reduce roles in stores, the supply chain or distribution centers, the outlet reported.

Affected employees will be paid through Jan. 3, 2026, and receive severance, the Journal reported. Target plans to share details next Tuesday and will ask US corporate staff to work from home next week.

Target, headquartered in Minneapolis, is ranked as the seventh‑largest retailer in the US with over 2,000 stores nationwide.

The first Target store opened in 1962, co‑founded by John Geisse and Douglas Dayton for the Dayton Company; the parent later changed its name to Target Corporation in 2000. .

The brand is known for offering trend‑forward merchandise at lower costs and for its bullseye logo and Bullseye canine mascot.

By 2024, it ranked No. 32 on the 2022 Fortune 500 by total revenue.

