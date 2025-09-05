Tacks, Tire Spikes Placed On Dirt Trail In NJ: Police

The tacks and tire spokes were deliberately spread along the dirt trail in the wooded area behind Brookdale Avenue School and were first reported on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Verona police said.

Hundreds of spikes have been removed by Verona police and the Verona Department of Public Works, police said. Several bicycles were damaged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or [email protected]. People using the trail are urged to use caution, police said.

